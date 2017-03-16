The Wenatchee World

Tonight

Lo32° Increasing Clouds

Friday

Hi45° Rain

Friday Night

Lo37° Rain Likely

Saturday

Hi55° Rain Likely then Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo31° Partly Cloudy and Blustery then Mostly Clear

Sunday

Hi53° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo29° Mostly Clear

Monday

Hi52° Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo33° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi48° Chance Showers

Making room

Website Staff
World photo/Don Seabrook

As Carlos Avalar makes a final chainsaw cut, Jasmani Cortez, left, and Kyle Thiessen pull a tree away from Danny Gildehaus's house on Baker Street Monday, as a section of Baker Street in East Wenatchee is widened and upgraded. Started on Monday, the street between 19th and 23rd will be closed until Aug. 2. Gildehaus says he found out about the project after signing a contract to buy the house 1 1/2 years ago. He says he…

