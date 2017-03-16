More St. Patrick’s Day events

Can’t make it to the Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the World? Here are some other events in the region where you can celebrate:
Wenatchee
- St. Paddy’s Dinner at Midway: 5 p.m. March 17, Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort, $30, missionridge.com.
- St. Patty’s Day Party with Thunderhound, Heavy Petting, Shadowcats, Dustin Hays: 9 p.m. March 17, Wally’s House of Booze, $5, 663-1433.
East Wenatchee
- Identity Unknown and Wild Rivers — St. Patty’s Day Bash: 8:30…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.