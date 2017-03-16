More St. Patrick’s Day events

Can’t make it to the Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the World? Here are some other events in the region where you can celebrate:

Wenatchee

St. Paddy’s Dinner at Midway: 5 p.m. March 17, Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort, $30, missionridge.com.

St. Patty’s Day Party with Thunderhound, Heavy Petting, Shadowcats, Dustin Hays: 9 p.m. March 17, Wally’s House of Booze, $5, 663-1433.

East Wenatchee