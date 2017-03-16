No headline

Not-caped crusader

Batman was to blame for Jessica Brown missing her flight from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to Washington, D.C., The Seattle Times reported. Batman, Brown's cat, was in a carrier but she was told by a TSA agent to take him out while they inspected the crate. But once freed, Batman climbed up a wall and into the ceiling, which covers 3 million square feet. It took five days to catch him, in good health but "angry."

Canoe mystery