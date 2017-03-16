North Cascades park complex draws record visits

SEDRO WOOLLEY — The North Cascades National Park Service Complex saw a record number of visitors in 2016, and was just shy of hitting the 1 million mark.

The record came for the National Park Service’s centennial celebration, which contributed to the complex’s 979,578 visits, said Park Service spokeswoman Denise Schulz.

The vast majority of those visits — 905,418 — were to the Ross Lake National Recreation Area, off Highway 20 east of Newhalem.

The Lake Chelan National Recreation Area…