Prep girls tennis preview | NCW girls tennis teams chock-full of talent

The Wenatchee girls tennis team is poised to pick up right where it left off in a relatively-weak Columbia Basin Big Nine in 2017. The girls tennis scene in the Caribou Trail League is quite possibly the best in the last decade, and there is reason for excitement and hope down in the small-school ranks as winter thaws and spring blossoms.

COLUMBIA BASIN BIG NINE

WENATCHEE

The Panthers girls team is led by No. 1 and No. 2 singles players…