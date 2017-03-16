Old news | Sunnyslope School carnival

100 years ago — 1917

♦ Mr. and Mrs. H.O. Butler hosted a dinner party last evening for eight guests followed by a trip to the theater.

♦ Mrs. W.H. Stocker entertained members of the Friendly Neighbor Club at the Wide West Grange Hall in East Wenatchee. Old fashioned dances were enjoyed.

♦ The Wenatchee Heights Sunday School has the distinction of being the first organization in the community to put on a benefit social with the proceeds given to the Belgian Children’s…