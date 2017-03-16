The Wenatchee World

Police: Two killed in semi vs. car collision

by Pete O'Cain
OKANOGAN — Authorities said two vehicle passengers died in a collision between a car and a semi-truck about 2 p.m. Thursday on Highway 97 north of Okanogan.

Trooper Brian Moore said the crash occurred near mile marker 288 at Cameron Lake Road, closing the highway for part of the afternoon while police investigated. 

The identities of those killed and the cause of the crash were unknown at press time.

— World staff

