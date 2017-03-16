Police: Two killed in semi vs. car collision

OKANOGAN — Authorities said two vehicle passengers died in a collision between a car and a semi-truck about 2 p.m. Thursday on Highway 97 north of Okanogan.
Trooper Brian Moore said the crash occurred near mile marker 288 at Cameron Lake Road, closing the highway for part of the afternoon while police investigated.
The identities of those killed and the cause of the crash were unknown at press time.
— World staff
…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.