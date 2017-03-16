The Wenatchee World

Weather:

40°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi53° Sunny

Tonight

Lo31° Patchy Fog

Friday

Hi45° Chance Rain and Patchy Fog

Friday Night

Lo37° Rain Likely

Saturday

Hi53° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo31° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi50° Mostly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo30° Partly Cloudy

Monday

Hi49° Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo33° Mostly Cloudy

Quick, quirky and very green

by Amanda Walker
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — Love a parade but find the celebration too drawn out? 

Wenatchee’s self-proclaimed “Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the World” this Friday around 7 p.m. might be the solution. 

In a tradition begun by then-Mayor Jim Lynch in 1979, a merry band of townsfolk aims to pack a full route of fun into one half block, starting at the corner of Orondo Avenue and Mission Street. Floats, marching bands, corporate entries, clubs and groups are all welcome to…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 