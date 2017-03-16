Safety Valve: Letters from readers

A woman forgotten

I was appalled to learn that five illegal immigrants were apprehended for the murder of Jill Sundberg. This 31-year-old mother of four children, from Quincy, was fatally shot three days before Christmas last year. The killers left a message that threatens those who show no respect to the Mexican drug cartel. The note on the back of a cardboard box was stabbed into her back with a kitchen knife.

What’s even more disgusting, though, is Gov. Jay…