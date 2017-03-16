Silence reigns as sewage spews into Puget Sound

It’s the proverbial tree that fell in the forest without making a sound, or perhaps the raw sewage that spewed into Puget Sound without making a splash.

Since the region’s largest wastewater-treatment plant was disabled in a catastrophic flood last month, the Metropolitan King County Council and Regional Water Quality Committee between them have held multiple public hearings on the disaster.

Not a single person from an environmental group or the public turned out to testify or demand action on…