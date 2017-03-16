The Wenatchee World

Susan Marie Leber

Susan Marie Leber, 63, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

