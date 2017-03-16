The Planner

Chelan/Douglas

music scene

■ Live music

Lindee Hoshikawa: 7 p.m. Mondays, Vino Prost Wine Bar, Leavenworth, free, 888-9511.

The T&M Country Gold: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $3, 662-7036.

Sergio Cuevas and Lindee Hoshikawa: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Bavarian Bistro and Bar, Leavenworth, free, 548-5074.

Sergio Cuevas and Company: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Icicle Brewing Co., Leavenworth, free, 548-2739; 7 p.m. Thursdays, Bavarian Bistro and Bar, free, 548-5074.

Confluence Jazz Trio: 6 p.m. Thursdays, Chateau Faire le Pont Winery,…