UW grad Jones could be a steal for someone on Day 2 of NFL Draft

Former Washington cornerback Sidney Jones was widely considered a lock as a first-round NFL draft pick before he ruptured his left Achilles during UW’s Pro Day workout Saturday.

Post injury, Jones could be a “steal” as a second- or third-round selection during next month’s draft, ESPN’s Todd McShay says.

“I know Sidney Jones had a torn Achilles the other day at his pro day, which is terrible. The timing of it is brutal for him, because he was a lock,…