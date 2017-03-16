UW grad Jones could be a steal for someone on Day 2 of NFL Draft
Former Washington cornerback Sidney Jones was widely considered a lock as a first-round NFL draft pick before he ruptured his left Achilles during UW’s Pro Day workout Saturday.
Post injury, Jones could be a “steal” as a second- or third-round selection during next month’s draft, ESPN’s Todd McShay says.
“I know Sidney Jones had a torn Achilles the other day at his pro day, which is terrible. The timing of it is brutal for him, because he was a lock,…