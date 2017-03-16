The Wenatchee World

Weather:

51°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo32° Increasing Clouds

Friday

Hi45° Rain

Friday Night

Lo37° Rain Likely

Saturday

Hi55° Rain Likely then Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo31° Partly Cloudy and Blustery then Mostly Clear

Sunday

Hi53° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo29° Mostly Clear

Monday

Hi52° Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo33° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi48° Chance Showers

Wild and Chiefs set to do battle in Mainland Division finals

by By World sports staff
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — When the Wenatchee Wild start their series with the Chilliwack Chiefs on Friday night at Town Toyota Center, they will do so with a bit of revenge on their minds.

In this exact scenario a season ago, the Chiefs ousted the Wild in five games in the British Columbia Hockey League Mainland Division finals.

Wenatchee is 2-2-2 in games against Chilliwack this season, including three consecutive losses — two in OT at Town Toyota Center — to end…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 