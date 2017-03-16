Wild and Chiefs set to do battle in Mainland Division finals

WENATCHEE — When the Wenatchee Wild start their series with the Chilliwack Chiefs on Friday night at Town Toyota Center, they will do so with a bit of revenge on their minds.

In this exact scenario a season ago, the Chiefs ousted the Wild in five games in the British Columbia Hockey League Mainland Division finals.

Wenatchee is 2-2-2 in games against Chilliwack this season, including three consecutive losses — two in OT at Town Toyota Center — to end…