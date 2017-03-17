The Wenatchee World

Applications open for Okanogan school retirees scholarship

by Lindsay Francis
NCW — The Okanogan County School Retirees Association has opened applications for its annual scholarship. Applications must be postmarked no later than May 1.

Applicants should be from Okanogan county, have earned enough credits to qualify as a college junior or higher and be committed to a career in the education field. The scholarship award is $1,000.

Applications are available at okanogancsra.com.

For more information or for an application, contact Homer Hedington at hedingtonhj@communitynet.org or 422-2954.

