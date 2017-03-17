The Wenatchee World

Art of Community | WVC becoming key player in economic development

by By Rufus WoodsPublisher
Commentary
Wenatchee Valley College is quietly doing some critical work engaging the community and supporting the economic development of North Central Washington. The college is a critical asset in the valley and to see it quietly and effectively engaging in significant projects is heartening.

I interviewed Stacy Luckensmeyer, the business and industry liaison for the college for the Art of Community NCW podcast, which is dedicated to fostering and celebrating creative community building. You can listen to the interview on iTunes…

