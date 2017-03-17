BCHL Mainland Division finals | Game 1 goes to the Chiefs

WENATCHEE — A span of 47 seconds made all the difference in the Wenatchee Wild’s 3-1 loss to the Chilliwack Chiefs in Game 1 of the British Columbia Hockey League Mainland Division semifinals Friday night at Town Toyota Center.

The two goals would prove to be the only two the Chiefs would need in a well-played, fundamental game. It is the first time all season the Wenatchee Wild have lost at the TTC.

Wenatchee outshot Chilliwack 9-7 in a quiet,…