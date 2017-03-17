Bidder#2’ jumps into Federal Building auction lead

WENATCHEE — The high bid for the Wenatchee Federal Building shifted back to “Bidder#2” on Friday afternoon.

The unknown agency topped the previous high bid by $10,000, bringing the current top offer to $1,030,000.

Bidder#2 and “Bidder#1” have traded high bids over the last six weeks, each bid $10,000 higher than the one before. The opening bid was $1 million on Feb. 2 by Bidder#1.

The 104,000-square-foot building is owned by the General Services Administration.

The auction closes…