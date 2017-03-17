CDCSA opens applications for annual scholarship

NCW — Chelan Douglas Child Services Association has opened applications for the annual Bernie Perleberg Memorial Scholarship. Applications must be postmarked by March 31.

Former students of the organization’s Head Start or Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program who are high school seniors or have earned their diploma or GED may apply. The scholarship, a one-time award of $1,500, may be used at any accredited academic college, university, beauty school, business college or trade school.

For more information or to obtain…