Overnight

Lo32° Patchy Fog

Friday

Hi45° Rain and Patchy Fog

Friday Night

Lo40° Rain Likely

Saturday

Hi56° Rain Likely then Chance Rain and Breezy

Saturday Night

Lo31° Mostly Clear

Sunday

Hi51° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo30° Mostly Clear

Monday

Hi51° Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo34° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi48° Chance Showers

CDCSA opens applications for annual scholarship

by Lindsay Francis
NCW — Chelan Douglas Child Services Association has opened applications for the annual Bernie Perleberg Memorial Scholarship. Applications must be postmarked by March 31.

Former students of the organization’s Head Start or Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program who are high school seniors or have earned their diploma or GED may apply. The scholarship, a one-time award of $1,500, may be used at any accredited academic college, university, beauty school, business college or trade school.

For more information or to obtain…

