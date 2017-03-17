Dear Abby | Widow fears wig is false advertising

Dear Abby: I’m a 57-year-old lady. I have been a widow 23 years and chose not to date while raising my daughter, who is now 26. I would now like to meet a nice man to spend time with, but I suffer from an affliction many older women deal with — alopecia. My hair is very thin, but with wigs and makeup, I look attractive enough.

I’m afraid I’m being deceptive when I meet a man like that. When is…