Elderly couple killed in Okanogan collision

by Pete O'Cain
OKANOGAN — An elderly Okanogan couple was killed Thursday afternoon in Okanogan after their vehicle was struck by a semi-truck on Highway 97.

The collision occurred about 1:35 p.m. when an eastbound Chevrolet pickup carrying William Province, 75, and Isabelle Province, 87, attempted to cross the highway from Armory Access Road to Cameron Lake Road. The pickup was struck by an southbound semi-truck, according to Washington State Patrol.

The pickup came to rest in a northbound ditch. The semi-truck came…

