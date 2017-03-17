Ex-cop accused of off-duty rape on trial again

PASCO — The second trial got under way Wednesday for a former Pasco police officer charged with an off-duty rape and assault of a woman.

Richard J. Aguirre has consistently denied any sexual contact with the woman in November 2014.

He is charged in Franklin County Superior Court with third-degree rape and fourth-degree assault.

Aguirre resigned from the police force in April 2015.

His first trial last July ended with the jury deadlocked and the judge declaring a mistrial.

The woman…