The Wenatchee World

Weather:

30°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi45° Patchy Fog then Rain

Tonight

Lo40° Rain Likely

Saturday

Hi56° Rain Likely then Chance Rain and Breezy

Saturday Night

Lo31° Mostly Clear

Sunday

Hi51° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo30° Mostly Clear

Monday

Hi51° Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo34° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi48° Chance Showers

Tuesday Night

Lo37° Chance Showers

Ex-cop accused of off-duty rape on trial again

by By Kristin M. KraemerTri-City Herald
Send to Kindle
Print This

PASCO — The second trial got under way Wednesday for a former Pasco police officer charged with an off-duty rape and assault of a woman.

Richard J. Aguirre has consistently denied any sexual contact with the woman in November 2014.

He is charged in Franklin County Superior Court with third-degree rape and fourth-degree assault.

Aguirre resigned from the police force in April 2015.

His first trial last July ended with the jury deadlocked and the judge declaring a mistrial.

The woman…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 