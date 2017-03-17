The Wenatchee World

Fireball darts across Wenatchee Valley skyline

by Pete O'Cain
WENATCHEE — Several Wenatchee Valley residents reported Thursday night seeing a bright light flash across the sky. The fireball appears to have been a meteor and was seen across the region about 9:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Barbara Walters was walking her two border collies in Malaga when she saw something falling from the sky, something with trickling flames.

“I was just walking outside, taking my dogs out … and then it was a bright flash, and it just went…

