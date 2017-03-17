Flick Picks: Movie show times for March 17-23

“Beauty and the Beast”

PG ★★ 1/2

Emma Watson, Dan Stevens

A young woman befriends a beast in this remake of the classic fairy tale.

Gateway: Fri.-Sat. 12:30, 1:30, 3:15, 4:15, 6:10, 7:10, 9:05; Sun.-Thurs. 12:30, 1:30, 3:15, 4:15, 6:10, 7:10

Gateway 3D: Fri.-Sat. 12:50, 3:45, 6:40, 9:30; Sun.-Thurs. 12:50, 3:45, 6:40

Gateway VIP: Daily 4:10, 7

Omak: Fri. 7; Sat.-Sun. 12, 3:30, 7; Mon.-Thurs. 6:30

“Before I Fall”

PG-13 ★★ 1/2

Zoey Deutch, Halston Sage

A teen is forced to…