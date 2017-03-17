The Wenatchee World

Weather:

32°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo32° Patchy Fog

Friday

Hi45° Rain and Patchy Fog

Friday Night

Lo40° Rain Likely

Saturday

Hi56° Rain Likely then Chance Rain and Breezy

Saturday Night

Lo31° Mostly Clear

Sunday

Hi51° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo30° Mostly Clear

Monday

Hi51° Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo34° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi48° Chance Showers

High school to host animal nutrition conference

by Lindsay Francis
Send to Kindle
Print This

CHELAN — Chelan High School will host Payback University 2017 on April 15. Registration is required by April 7.

Payback University, part of Washington Young Cattlemen’s Tour, features presentations from industry professionals about animal nutrition. Topics include beef nutrition, equine nutrition, protein supplementation, swine production, show feed nutrition, sheep and goat nutrition, poultry nutrition, mineral supplementation, animal health, ag leadership and beef checkoff.

Registration is scheduled for 9:30 to 10 a.m. Two blocks of presentations will be held from 10 a.m.…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 