High school to host animal nutrition conference

CHELAN — Chelan High School will host Payback University 2017 on April 15. Registration is required by April 7.

Payback University, part of Washington Young Cattlemen’s Tour, features presentations from industry professionals about animal nutrition. Topics include beef nutrition, equine nutrition, protein supplementation, swine production, show feed nutrition, sheep and goat nutrition, poultry nutrition, mineral supplementation, animal health, ag leadership and beef checkoff.

Registration is scheduled for 9:30 to 10 a.m. Two blocks of presentations will be held from 10 a.m.…