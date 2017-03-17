The Wenatchee World

It’s d-i-s-t-i-n-g-u-o for the win

by Mike Bonnicksen
EAST WENATCHEE — Leo Chen, a seventh-grader from Oroville Middle-High School, won the North Central Washington Regional Spelling Bee for the second year in a row.

Chen will represent North Central Washington in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., this spring. He won the competition Friday with the word “distinguo” in the tenth round.

Distinguo is a noun of Latin origin defined as a quibbling act of describing a thing by giving its differentiation of characteristics.

