Jerry F. Whitbeck

Lopez Island

Jerry Franklin Whitbeck, 79, died on February 2, 2017, on Lopez Island, WA,

from heart disease. Jerry was born on October 19, 1937, in Seattle, WA, to

Jimmy Franklin Whitbeck and Bernice Estelle Marshall Whitbeck. The family

moved to Orondo, WA, where he spent his youth. Jerry graduated from Wenatchee

High School in 1955, then started college at Washington State University.

While attending WSU he met his wife, Shirley Irene Wirt. They were happily

married on January 18, 1958, and celebrated 59 wonderful years. Jerry

graduated with a degree in Mathematics from WSU in 1960. He began his career

in Wenatchee, WA after graduation, where he traveled throughout Eastern

Washington. In 1960, Jerry and Shirley welcomed into the world their first

child, daughter Lynn Marie Whitbeck. And in 1963, their second child David

James Whitbeck was born. In 1969, Jerry accepted a position in Seattle, WA,

and the family moved to Bellevue, WA. Jerry’s career expanded, and building

upon his experience he purchased his own company in 1981. His daughter Lynn

joined him at work after college, followed by his son David, daughter-in-law

Suzanne, and finally wife Shirley. In 1995 Jerry wanted a new challenge and

opened the construction business, Southern Exposure, with his good friend Don

LaPlant. Jerry was an avid sportsman, and loved hunting, fishing, and

crabbing. He added skeet and trap shooting to his long list of hobbies in

1973. Jerry excelled at skeet and became a regular in the competition circuit.

He had many other interests. Jerry served as a coach for David’s little league

team, which he enjoyed for many years. He loved boating and water skiing,

teaching both Lynn and David how to water ski. The family spent summer

vacation for many years in Kelowna, BC, enjoying beautiful lake Okanogan. In

1975 he introduced snow skiing to the family, and the family enjoyed wonderful

trips to the slopes. Upon semi-retirement on Lopez Island, WA, Jerry continued

to work on construction projects, including building his own home. He was

active in the community. For many years Jerry would be at the grill for the

Independence Day salmon barbeque. Jerry also participated in the parade with

his classic 1978 Corvette Pace Car. He volunteered for the Shoal Bay - Swifts

Bay Water Association until his death. We wish to express sincere appreciation

to the volunteers of the Lopez Island Hospice & Home Support, and Hospice

of the Northwest. Jerry was preceded in death by his son David James Whitbeck,

and his parents. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Irene; daughter: Lynn

Marie Whitbeck of Mill Creek, WA; daughter-in-law: Suzanne Whitbeck of

Pacific, WA; granddaughters: Amanda Rose, Rachel Heather, and Francesca

Giulia; brother: Jimmy Lee Whitbeck of Roseberg, OR: and sisters: JoAnn

McMoran of Post Falls, ID; Linda Sharp of McLean, VA; and Karen Stoffer of

Lynden, WA. A Celebration of Life will be held at Evans Funeral Chapel, in

Anacortes, WA, at 1105 32nd Street on Saturday, April 1, 2017, at 2:00 p.m.

The family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Lopez Island

Hospice & Home Support, a non-profit all volunteer organization dedicated

to providing hospice and home support services and resources to the Lopez

Island community experiencing illness, injury, and/or loss.

http://www.lihhs.org/donate.htm