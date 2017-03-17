Jerry F. Whitbeck
Jerry F. Whitbeck
Lopez Island
Jerry Franklin Whitbeck, 79, died on February 2, 2017, on Lopez Island, WA,
from heart disease. Jerry was born on October 19, 1937, in Seattle, WA, to
Jimmy Franklin Whitbeck and Bernice Estelle Marshall Whitbeck. The family
moved to Orondo, WA, where he spent his youth. Jerry graduated from Wenatchee
High School in 1955, then started college at Washington State University.
While attending WSU he met his wife, Shirley Irene Wirt. They were happily
married on January 18, 1958, and celebrated 59 wonderful years. Jerry
graduated with a degree in Mathematics from WSU in 1960. He began his career
in Wenatchee, WA after graduation, where he traveled throughout Eastern
Washington. In 1960, Jerry and Shirley welcomed into the world their first
child, daughter Lynn Marie Whitbeck. And in 1963, their second child David
James Whitbeck was born. In 1969, Jerry accepted a position in Seattle, WA,
and the family moved to Bellevue, WA. Jerry’s career expanded, and building
upon his experience he purchased his own company in 1981. His daughter Lynn
joined him at work after college, followed by his son David, daughter-in-law
Suzanne, and finally wife Shirley. In 1995 Jerry wanted a new challenge and
opened the construction business, Southern Exposure, with his good friend Don
LaPlant. Jerry was an avid sportsman, and loved hunting, fishing, and
crabbing. He added skeet and trap shooting to his long list of hobbies in
1973. Jerry excelled at skeet and became a regular in the competition circuit.
He had many other interests. Jerry served as a coach for David’s little league
team, which he enjoyed for many years. He loved boating and water skiing,
teaching both Lynn and David how to water ski. The family spent summer
vacation for many years in Kelowna, BC, enjoying beautiful lake Okanogan. In
1975 he introduced snow skiing to the family, and the family enjoyed wonderful
trips to the slopes. Upon semi-retirement on Lopez Island, WA, Jerry continued
to work on construction projects, including building his own home. He was
active in the community. For many years Jerry would be at the grill for the
Independence Day salmon barbeque. Jerry also participated in the parade with
his classic 1978 Corvette Pace Car. He volunteered for the Shoal Bay - Swifts
Bay Water Association until his death. We wish to express sincere appreciation
to the volunteers of the Lopez Island Hospice & Home Support, and Hospice
of the Northwest. Jerry was preceded in death by his son David James Whitbeck,
and his parents. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Irene; daughter: Lynn
Marie Whitbeck of Mill Creek, WA; daughter-in-law: Suzanne Whitbeck of
Pacific, WA; granddaughters: Amanda Rose, Rachel Heather, and Francesca
Giulia; brother: Jimmy Lee Whitbeck of Roseberg, OR: and sisters: JoAnn
McMoran of Post Falls, ID; Linda Sharp of McLean, VA; and Karen Stoffer of
Lynden, WA. A Celebration of Life will be held at Evans Funeral Chapel, in
Anacortes, WA, at 1105 32nd Street on Saturday, April 1, 2017, at 2:00 p.m.
The family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Lopez Island
Hospice & Home Support, a non-profit all volunteer organization dedicated
to providing hospice and home support services and resources to the Lopez
Island community experiencing illness, injury, and/or loss.
http://www.lihhs.org/donate.htm
