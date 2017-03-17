Making the Grades: Clovis Point Intermediate School

Editor’s note: The information below — including names — is exactly as submitted by the school.

Clovis Point Intermediate School

The following students earned a 4.0 grade-point average:

Seventh grade: Jason Bowman, Ethan Brookover, Rita Escalera, Tatum Fisher, Eliza Gust, Kevin Hernandez Ramos, Julian Herrera, Regan Kiernan, Sarah Peterson, Jovanna Ramirez

Sixth grade: Melissa Avina, Samantha Beck, Jaime Hobson, Kieumy Huber, Aubrey Noell, Jesse Olson, Mattison Roy, Oliver Scaramozzino, Tamrynn Socci, Sydney Watson

The following students earned a 3.5 to…