Today

Hi45° Patchy Fog then Rain

Tonight

Lo40° Rain Likely

Saturday

Hi56° Rain Likely then Chance Rain and Breezy

Saturday Night

Lo31° Mostly Clear

Sunday

Hi51° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo30° Mostly Clear

Monday

Hi51° Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo34° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi48° Chance Showers

Tuesday Night

Lo37° Chance Showers

Making the Grades: Clovis Point Intermediate School

Editor’s note: The information below — including names — is exactly as submitted by the school.

Clovis Point Intermediate School

The following students earned a 4.0 grade-point average:

Seventh grade: Jason Bowman, Ethan Brookover, Rita Escalera, Tatum Fisher, Eliza Gust, Kevin Hernandez Ramos, Julian Herrera, Regan Kiernan, Sarah Peterson, Jovanna Ramirez

Sixth grade: Melissa Avina, Samantha Beck, Jaime Hobson, Kieumy Huber, Aubrey Noell, Jesse Olson, Mattison Roy, Oliver Scaramozzino, Tamrynn Socci, Sydney Watson

The following students earned a 3.5 to…

