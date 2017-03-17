Making the Grades: Eastmont High School

Editor’s note: The information below — including names — is exactly as submitted by the school.

Eastmont High School

The following students earned a 4.0 grade-point average:

Seniors: Elsie Abbott, Maria Aguiar-Llanos, Orlando Anguiano, Hannah Barr, Kalea Bokma, Kaila Brazill, McKenna Cannon, Erik Card, Jayden Chapman, Cole Collier, Akira Davelaar, Kenia DeLaCruz-Esquivel, Nicolas Fukuzawa, Elisha Glanz, Aleri Gonzalez, Alexia Hayes, Andrew Henneigh, McKayla Henneigh, Kiara Herring, Andrew Hodge, Cody Konarek, Jacob Leonard, Abigail Lindemann, Areigha Lunda, Kamryn Marohl, Vanessa Mendez-Gonzalez,…