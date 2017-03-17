Making the Grades: Eastmont Junior High School

Editor’s note: The information below — including names — is exactly as submitted by the school.

Eastmont Junior High

The following students earned a 4.0 grade-point average:

Freshmen: Jarred Barnes, Jack Betzing, Jacob Bindley, Joanna Bowman, Austin Darlington, Karah Fredrickson, Lauren Garland, Karina Gonzalez, Elaina Goulet, Alexa Heimbigner, Ashlyn Hill, Temeren Iwaasa, German Jimenez, Meghan Johnson, Andrew Kirkpatrick, Alex Kirkpatrick, Tianna Lee, Claire McCray, Bailey Mott, Trever Nikolas, Quillen Noell, Bryn O’Rourke, Daisy Ortiz, Jillian Paxton, Jaqueline Ramirez, Sarah Schwarz,…