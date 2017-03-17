Making the Grades: Quincy High Tech High
Editor’s note: The information below — including names — is exactly as submitted by the school.
Quincy High Tech High
The following students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade-point average:
Senior: Edder Contreras
Junior: Ramses Hernandez
The following students earned a 3.0 to 3.49 grade-point average:
Seniors: Kylie White, Graciano Alberto, Sergio Henriquez, Edgar Lerena, Yulissa Mendoza
Sophmores: Klayten Northup, Perla Barajas
Freshman: Sophia Pacheco
