Making the Grades: Quincy High Tech High

by Lindsay Francis
Editor’s note: The information below — including names — is exactly as submitted by the school.

Quincy High Tech High

The following students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade-point average:

Senior: Edder Contreras

Junior: Ramses Hernandez 

The following students earned a 3.0 to 3.49 grade-point average:

Seniors: Kylie White, Graciano Alberto, Sergio Henriquez, Edgar Lerena, Yulissa Mendoza 

Sophmores: Klayten Northup, Perla Barajas

Freshman: Sophia Pacheco

Reach Lindsay Francis at 509-661-6391 or .

