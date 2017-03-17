Making the Grades: Quincy High Tech High

Editor’s note: The information below — including names — is exactly as submitted by the school.

Quincy High Tech High

The following students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade-point average:

Senior: Edder Contreras

Junior: Ramses Hernandez

The following students earned a 3.0 to 3.49 grade-point average:

Seniors: Kylie White, Graciano Alberto, Sergio Henriquez, Edgar Lerena, Yulissa Mendoza

Sophmores: Klayten Northup, Perla Barajas

Freshman: Sophia Pacheco