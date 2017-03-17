Making the Grades: Quincy Valley School
Editor’s note: The information below — including names — is exactly as submitted by the school.
Quincy Valley School
The following students earned a 4.0 grade-point average:
Eighth grade: Grace Bews, Taran Brown
The following students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade-point average:
Eighth grade: Rosey Combs, Connor Morgan, Ethan Royer
Seventh grade: Marissa Linscott, Savana Mancini
Sixth grade: Brayden Joslin, Olivia Rigby, Preston Simmons, JT Toevs
The following students earned a 3.0 to 3.49 grade-point average:
Eighth grade: Carson…