Making the Grades: Quincy Valley School

Editor’s note: The information below — including names — is exactly as submitted by the school.

Quincy Valley School

The following students earned a 4.0 grade-point average:

Eighth grade: Grace Bews, Taran Brown

The following students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade-point average:

Eighth grade: Rosey Combs, Connor Morgan, Ethan Royer

Seventh grade: Marissa Linscott, Savana Mancini

Sixth grade: Brayden Joslin, Olivia Rigby, Preston Simmons, JT Toevs

The following students earned a 3.0 to 3.49 grade-point average:

Eighth grade: Carson…