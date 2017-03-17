Making the Grades: Soap Lake Middle/High School
Editor’s note: The information below — including names — is exactly as submitted by the school.
Soap Lake Middle/High School
The following students earned a 4.0 grade-point average:
Junior: Raven Bevers
Freshmen: Lora Nakonechny, Mickayla Shtyba
Eighth grade: Nelly Nakonechny
Seventh grade: Lianna Dovmat, Julia Zubritskiy
Sixth grade: Jennifer Nakonechny
The following students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade-point average:
Seniors: Jayden Decker, Kristina Dorris, Lizbet Gamiz-Santos, Evelin Lopez, Maryna Obzhylova, Nichole Sprague, Samantha White, Jackson Wilks, Brayden Winters
Juniors:…