Making the Grades: Tonasket High School

by Lindsay Francis
Editor’s note: The information below — including names — is exactly as submitted by the school.

Tonasket High School

The following students earned a 4.0 grade-point average:

Seniors: Thomas Kennedy, Emily McCullough, Ally Mershon, Samuel Nelson

Juniors: Zachary Clark, Madison Gariano, Spencer Gariano, Nicole Juarez Zelaya, Anupam Mishra

Sophomores: Ellie Alberts, Kaylee Bobadilla, Eric Owsley

Freshmen: Emma Alexander, Cody Clark, Heidi Cruz, Maria Garcia, Benjamin Johnson, Leah Reid, Lyndzi Scott, Cheyenne Stirek, Alexis Swanson, Christina Torres, Phoenix Willging, Jamie Wilson,…

