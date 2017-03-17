The Wenatchee World

Weather:

33°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi45° Rain

Tonight

Lo40° Rain Likely

Saturday

Hi56° Rain Likely then Chance Rain and Breezy

Saturday Night

Lo31° Mostly Clear

Sunday

Hi51° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo30° Mostly Clear

Monday

Hi51° Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo34° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi48° Chance Showers

Tuesday Night

Lo37° Chance Showers

Making the Grades: Tonasket Middle School

by Lindsay Francis
Send to Kindle
Print This

Editor’s note: The information below — including names — is exactly as submitted by the school.

Tonasket Middle School

The following students earned a 4.0 grade-point average:

Eighth grade: Carter Alberts, Rebecka Ornelas, Lily Reavis, Kaitlyn Thornton

Seventh grade: Kaylee Clark, Stella Crutcher, Aava Gleason, Connor Hardesty, Skylar Hardesty, Jessica Heinlen, Owen Pershing, Brooke Richey, Logan Sutton, Madison Wirth

Sixth grade: Kendra Castrejon, Jacie Deebach, Carol Manglona, Rebekah Martin, Tyson Schertenleib, Joseph Thornton, Deven Utigard-Frisk

The following students earned a…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 