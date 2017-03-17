Making the Grades: Tonasket Middle School

Editor’s note: The information below — including names — is exactly as submitted by the school.

Tonasket Middle School

The following students earned a 4.0 grade-point average:

Eighth grade: Carter Alberts, Rebecka Ornelas, Lily Reavis, Kaitlyn Thornton

Seventh grade: Kaylee Clark, Stella Crutcher, Aava Gleason, Connor Hardesty, Skylar Hardesty, Jessica Heinlen, Owen Pershing, Brooke Richey, Logan Sutton, Madison Wirth

Sixth grade: Kendra Castrejon, Jacie Deebach, Carol Manglona, Rebekah Martin, Tyson Schertenleib, Joseph Thornton, Deven Utigard-Frisk

