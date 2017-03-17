Making the Grades: Upper Valley Christian School

Editor’s note: The information below — including names — is exactly as submitted by the school.

Upper Valley Christian School

The following students earned a 4.0 grade-point average:

Senior: Kate Rylaarsdam

Junior: Caleb Pflugrath

Sophomore: Emily Deyl

Eighth grade: Mia Rylaarsdam

The following students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade-point average:

Juniors: Christian Kuch, Hebrew Engram

Sophomore: Bella Rylaarsdam

Seventh grade: Micah Dayton

The following students earned a 3.0 to 3.49 grade-point average:

Sophomores: Carter Bailey, Lehne Larson

Freshmen: Eli Barber, Maddie Deyl, Isaiah Dayton