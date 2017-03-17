Making the Grades: Upper Valley Christian School
Editor’s note: The information below — including names — is exactly as submitted by the school.
Upper Valley Christian School
The following students earned a 4.0 grade-point average:
Senior: Kate Rylaarsdam
Junior: Caleb Pflugrath
Sophomore: Emily Deyl
Eighth grade: Mia Rylaarsdam
The following students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade-point average:
Juniors: Christian Kuch, Hebrew Engram
Sophomore: Bella Rylaarsdam
Seventh grade: Micah Dayton
The following students earned a 3.0 to 3.49 grade-point average:
Sophomores: Carter Bailey, Lehne Larson
Freshmen: Eli Barber, Maddie Deyl, Isaiah Dayton…