Making the Grades: Waterville Junior/Senior High School
Editor’s note: The information below — including names — is exactly as submitted by the school.
Waterville Junior/Senior High School
The following students earned a 4.0 grade-point average:
Sophomores: Cithlali Chavez Mendoza, Alexandra Mires
Eighth grade: Elizabeth Katovich, Meredith Mittelstaedt
Sixth grade: Taylor Jessup
The following students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade-point average:
Seniors: Basilisa Jimenez-Hernandez, Rochelle Laney, Tanner Marden, Evelyn Negrete-Bravo, Brook Wright
Juniors: Justine Clements, Lexi Deishl, Yicel De La Cruz, Edgar Gonzalez Loera, Jacob Stibal
Sophomores:…