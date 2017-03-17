Making the Grades: Waterville Junior/Senior High School

Editor’s note: The information below — including names — is exactly as submitted by the school.

Waterville Junior/Senior High School

The following students earned a 4.0 grade-point average:

Sophomores: Cithlali Chavez Mendoza, Alexandra Mires

Eighth grade: Elizabeth Katovich, Meredith Mittelstaedt

Sixth grade: Taylor Jessup

The following students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade-point average:

Seniors: Basilisa Jimenez-Hernandez, Rochelle Laney, Tanner Marden, Evelyn Negrete-Bravo, Brook Wright

Juniors: Justine Clements, Lexi Deishl, Yicel De La Cruz, Edgar Gonzalez Loera, Jacob Stibal

