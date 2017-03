No headline

Editor’s note: The information below — including names — is exactly as submitted by the school.

Wenatchee High School

The following students earned a 4.0 grade-point average:

Seniors: Sara Aumell, Brenden Britt, Luis Carvajal, Anna Davenport, Kathleen Dodge, Isabelle Dressel, Spencer Engel, Sofia Escobedo, Shea Frantz, Helen Gonzalez, Lisette Gonzalez, Gunnar Hausmann, Christina Heater, Julian Hernandez, Megan Howard, Olivia Kenck, Cameron Kunz, Madalynne Lalanne, Olivia Lane, Moses Lurbur, Allesia Mendoza, Lorren Morgan, Mckenna Norland, Elaina Odle, Alexander Paquette, Jessica Parker…