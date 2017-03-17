Okanogan Valley soroptimists open scholarship applications

NCW — The Soroptimist International of Okanogan Valley has opened scholarship applications for senior girls from Okanogan and Omak school districts graduating in 2017. The deadline for applications is April 17.

Successful applicants must have a 3.0 or better grade-point average and demonstrate financial need. Applications are available from the club or at the school counselor’s office.

A pair of $1,500 scholarships are available.

For more information, contact Lori Pendergraft at 826-6858 or lori@omakprostitch.com.