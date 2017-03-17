Registration open for camp Zanika Lache
WENATCHEE — Camp Fire NCW has opened registration for its 2017 summer camps at Camp Zanika Lache on Lake Wenatchee.
Campers will spend a week in a rustic cabin and enjoy swimming, canoeing kayaking, archery, cookouts, crafts, fishing, challenge ropes course and zip line, day hikes, games, songs, nature and backpacking.
Campers registered by May 1 will save $25, Camp Fire members will save another $25. Campers can sell candy to earn their way to camp.
For more information or to…