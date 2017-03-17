Restart of Alcoa smelter still on the table in PUD contract talks

WENATCHEE — Alcoa has asked for more time to decide the future of its mothballed Wenatchee Works facility as it faces a $67 million payment to the Chelan County PUD.

Chelan PUD officials said Friday in a press release that it's been discussing ideas in recent months with Alcoa Corporation representatives on “how to preserve the opportunity for a restart in the future."

The talks are underway, said the release, as the June deadline approaches for Alcoa to pay $67…