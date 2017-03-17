Safety Valve: Letters from readers

We say no

In response to the Tuesday article, “Local fuel tax proposed to pay for road repair,” Jeff Wilkens says he wants to start a conversation about raising taxes. In a time of tight budgets, now is not the time to be asking for more money. In fact, it should be a time to audit the budget and see where funds are being wasted, misused or misappropriated. When I or my family need money for something, we cut spending…