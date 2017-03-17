Science on Wheels program to visit local schools

NCW — Pacific Science Center’s Science on Wheels program is visiting local classrooms this month.
The mobile program includes visual exhibits and hands-on learning in subjects such as physics, space and geology. Upcoming stops include:
Thursday, Mission View Elementary, Wenatchee
Friday, George Elementary, George
March 30, Grant Elementary, Ephrata
For more information on the program, visit pacificsciencecenter.org/science-on-wheels.
…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.