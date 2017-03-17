Science on Wheels program to visit local schools

NCW — Pacific Science Center’s Science on Wheels program is visiting local classrooms this month.

The mobile program includes visual exhibits and hands-on learning in subjects such as physics, space and geology. Upcoming stops include:

Thursday, Mission View Elementary, Wenatchee

Friday, George Elementary, George

March 30, Grant Elementary, Ephrata

For more information on the program, visit pacificsciencecenter.org/science-on-wheels.