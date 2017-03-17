The Wenatchee World

Spelling bee fundraiser planned to raise money for literacy council

by Lindsay Francis
WENATCHEE — The Literacy Council of Chelan and Douglas Counties will hold its 12th annual team spelling bee fundraiser April 21 at the Red Lion Hotel Conference Center, 1225 N. Wenatchee Ave.

A no-host social and silent auction will begin at 5:30 p.m. The dinner and spelling bee will begin at 6:15 p.m.

Hives consisting of 10 adults will compete in the bee. The hive with the most points takes home a prize.

Participants should register by April 7. Registration costs…

