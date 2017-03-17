Technology transforms ancient art of Bible translation

ORLANDO, Fla. — For most of its 50 years, Florida's Wycliffe Associates built offices, guesthouses, training centers and airport runways for volunteers who traveled to other countries to assist Bible translators.

But in the past two years, the nonprofit has transformed the way it goes about its mission.

Now, as it celebrates its golden anniversary, the organization's ambitious goal is to have the Bible translated by 2025 into all of the estimated 7,000 languages spoken worldwide.

"The magic is really…