The Wenatchee World

Weather:

32°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo32° Patchy Fog

Friday

Hi45° Rain and Patchy Fog

Friday Night

Lo40° Rain Likely

Saturday

Hi56° Rain Likely then Chance Rain and Breezy

Saturday Night

Lo31° Mostly Clear

Sunday

Hi51° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo30° Mostly Clear

Monday

Hi51° Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo34° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi48° Chance Showers

Technology transforms ancient art of Bible translation

by Susan JacobsonOrlando Sentinel
Send to Kindle
Print This

ORLANDO, Fla. — For most of its 50 years, Florida's Wycliffe Associates built offices, guesthouses, training centers and airport runways for volunteers who traveled to other countries to assist Bible translators.

But in the past two years, the nonprofit has transformed the way it goes about its mission.

Now, as it celebrates its golden anniversary, the organization's ambitious goal is to have the Bible translated by 2025 into all of the estimated 7,000 languages spoken worldwide.

"The magic is really…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 