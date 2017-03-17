Teen charged as adult in fatal shooting of childhood friend in White Center

A 17-year-old high-school student was charged as an adult Wednesday with first-degree manslaughter, accused of fatally shooting his childhood friend Friday afternoon during a supposed game of Russian roulette, according to King County prosecutors.

The night before the shooting, Liam Carter spent the night at the house of a family friend in White Center. Carter was housesitting for the 61-year-old homeowner, who was checking himself into rehab, charging papers say. The homeowner, who had previously been burglarized, gave Carter a…