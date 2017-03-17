They said it about the Irish

Our open borders leak like a screen door. The dregs of humanity forced from their wretched homeland overwhelm our filthy cities. They pour in by the thousands. The poor, destitute, uneducated hordes offer themselves up for low wages and drive out the deserving native born. We are infested by criminals. Our jails overflow while justice turns away. Citizenship standards are ridiculously lax. Ballot boxes are stuffed by immigrants just off the boat. Worst of all, their minds are corrupted by…