Walmart recalls frozen pizzas over possible listeria

by Reuters
CHICAGO — A Wal-Mart Stores Inc supplier has recalled frozen pizzas available in 11 U.S. states due to concerns about possible listeria contamination, according to the retailer and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

About 6,700 pizzas sold under Wal-Mart’s Marketside brand were affected by the recall, a representative of the supplier said on Thursday.

RBR Meat Company recalled about 21,220 pounds of Marketside Extra Large Supreme Pizza that were shipped to retail distribution centers in California, Nevada, Utah and Washington, the…

