Wenatchee Penney store survives nationwide closures

WENATCHEE — J.C. Penney in Wenatchee lives on.

The store at Valley North Center was not on a list released Friday of 138 stores the company plans to close as it grapples with industry challenges.

The announced closures will affect stores in 40 states and upward of 5,000 employees, said a company press release. Texas leads the list with nine closures, followed by eight in Minnesota and seven in Illinois.

Liquidation sales at most stores on the closure list will…