BCHL Mainland Division finals | Wild down 2-0 heading north of the border

by David Heiling
WENATCHEE — Same story, different day.

For the second-consecutive game, the visiting Chilliwack Chiefs scored two goals late in the second period, and for the second-consecutive game, the two goals were all they needed.

After a 4-1 loss on Saturday night at Town Toyota Center, the Wild trail the Chiefs 2-0 in the best-of-seven British Columbia Hockey League Mainland Division finals. Wenatchee will now need to win four games in five tries to advance to Round 3 of the BCHL…

